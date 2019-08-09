tech2 News Staff

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo released a new video of Pokémon Sword and Shield, revealing new details about the game. Old Pokémon including Weezing and Zigzagoon have been given a new look for the Galar region including a new evolution level for Zigzagoon.

Weezing now has a weird polluted moustache including an incredibly long top hat that doubles up as its smoke chimney. The normal-type Pokémon Zigzagoon also received a Galar makeover. Now, the brown fur has been replaced with a black and white one which is a dark/normal type Pokémon now. Its next evolution, Linoone, has also been given a similar update. For the Galar region, Linoone got an additional evolution level called Obstagoon.

Apart from these two, the video also revealed a new Pokémon called Morpeko that changes form during an attack. The trailer also showcased new rivals Bede and Marnie. In your journey in Galar, you will come across them and Marnie’s fans who call themselves Team Yell.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is going to be released on 15 September on the Nintendo Switch. Along with the details mentioned above, it will be introducing 8th gen Pokémon with the new Galar region.

