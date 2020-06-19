Friday, June 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Cafe Mix unveiled for Nintendo Switch and mobile

Pokémon Cafe Mix is a free puzzle game wherein players will run a café that Pokémons visit as patrons.


FP TrendingJun 19, 2020 17:17:22 IST

Pokémon company launched two new games ― Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Cafe Mix ― for Nintendo Switch and mobile during a live streaming that took place on Wednesday. Out of the two games, Pokémon Snap is only for Switch, while Pokémon Cafe Mix will be available on Switch as well as mobile.

A mobile-only app named Pokémon Smile was also announced.

Pokémon Snap, which was originally released on N64, will arrive in a new avatar. In the new version, players will have to take pictures of Pokémon and also get to explore different locales like jungles and beaches. Earlier, they were required to catch Pokémons.

Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Cafe Mix unveiled for Nintendo Switch and mobile

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Pokémon Cafe Mix is a free puzzle game wherein players will run a café that Pokémons visit as patrons. They will have to serve them meals and drinks.

Pokémon Smile is an augmented reality-based app designed to make brushing teeth fun for kids and their parents. It is available free of cost on iOS and Android devices.

During the video presentation, the company also unveiled the Isle of Armor, “the first set of content in the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass.”

“This downloadable content for the blockbuster Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games is available for purchase in Nintendo eShop and allows Trainers to continue their adventures in the Galar region,” said Pokémon Company.

Now, the mega-evolved Pokémon will make an entry in the real world in Pokémon GO, in a collaboration with Niantic.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile

With over $226 million revenue, PUBG Mobile becomes highest grossing game worldwide in May

Jun 11, 2020
With over $226 million revenue, PUBG Mobile becomes highest grossing game worldwide in May

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020