FP Trending

Pokémon company launched two new games ― Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Cafe Mix ― for Nintendo Switch and mobile during a live streaming that took place on Wednesday. Out of the two games, Pokémon Snap is only for Switch, while Pokémon Cafe Mix will be available on Switch as well as mobile.

A mobile-only app named Pokémon Smile was also announced.

Pokémon Snap, which was originally released on N64, will arrive in a new avatar. In the new version, players will have to take pictures of Pokémon and also get to explore different locales like jungles and beaches. Earlier, they were required to catch Pokémons.

Pokémon Cafe Mix is a free puzzle game wherein players will run a café that Pokémons visit as patrons. They will have to serve them meals and drinks.

Pokémon Smile is an augmented reality-based app designed to make brushing teeth fun for kids and their parents. It is available free of cost on iOS and Android devices.

During the video presentation, the company also unveiled the Isle of Armor, “the first set of content in the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass.”

“This downloadable content for the blockbuster Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games is available for purchase in Nintendo eShop and allows Trainers to continue their adventures in the Galar region,” said Pokémon Company.

Now, the mega-evolved Pokémon will make an entry in the real world in Pokémon GO, in a collaboration with Niantic.