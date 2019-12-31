Tuesday, December 31, 2019Back to
Pokémon Go’s January 2020 events will see the return of Legendary Pokémon Heatran

Niantic has announced in-game activities including new Gen 5 Pokémon and Research Breakthrough award.


tech2 News StaffDec 31, 2019 12:55:24 IST

While the year still hasn’t ended, Niantic has already announced in-game activities for Pokémon Go for 2020. For January, the popular AR mobile game is bringing back a Legendary Pokémon, including the debut of new Gen 5 Pokémon, a Research Breakthrough award, Team Rocket Special Research and a few more updates.

A boy plays Pokemon Go. Image: Reuters

First off, Pokémon Go players will get to witness the return of Legendary Pokémon Heatran, as reported by Polygon. It’s a fire and steel-type Pokémon from the Sinnoh region. Players will be able to capture it during five-star raids between 7 January and 4 February in the Lava Dome. They will also get an opportunity to encounter its Shiny form.

The event introduces another Special Research quest around Team Rocket that will ultimately lead to a battle with the boss Giovanni. Defeating him gives players a chance to capture the Shadow Legendary Pokémon, Moltres.

New Field Research tasks will also be available and after completing a Research Breakthrough, players will come across a Lapras with Ice Shard or Ice Beam.

Apart from that Niantic has said that new Gen 5 Pokémon will make their way to the mobile game in January.

