Pokemon Go still raking in revenue three years after launch, could make $3 bn by 2019 end

Android's Google Play Store accounted $1.43 billion while Apple's App Store saw $1.22 billion.

tech2 News StaffJul 10, 2019 07:59:33 IST

It has been nearly 3 years since Nianitc's Pokemon Go hit the market and even though its popularity has wanned overtime, the game is still bringing in a lot of money for the developer. The latest reports on the earnings estimate that since its release the game has brought in about $2.65 billion.

Pokemon GO logo

The report by Sensor Tower, a website who is constantly tracking earnings of different organisations, has estimated that an average of $2.4 million has been spent in the game daily since launch. With total downloads of about 521 million, that happens to be about $5 for each download.

Area-wise spending showed that the bulk of the revenue came out of the United States which accounted for  35 percent of gross spending which is close to $928 million. At second place came Japan having contributed $779 million (29%) and then Germany at $159 million(6%).

In terms of platform, Android's Google Play Store accounted $1.43 billion while Apple's App Store saw revenue in the likes of $1.22 billion.

You would think that the hype around the game should've died by about now, but the report says that just this year alone, the game has grossed $395 million globally which is up 19% year-over-year. The total revenue of the game since launch could be hitting $3 billion by the end of this year.

