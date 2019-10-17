tech2 News Staff

Pokémon Go is hosting the Community Day event on 16 November from 11 am to 2 pm local time. The event is going to feature fire-type monkey Pokémon, Chimchar. It essentially means that players will have a better chance of capturing Chimchar due to an increased spawn frequency including a higher possibility of coming across its Shiny form.

Additionally, two bonuses were also revealed on the official Pokémon website. Lures can now be deployed and kept active for three hours instead of the standard 30-minute period. Pokémon eggs can now be hatched by walking only a quarter of the normal distance while they are incubated.

For now, the Community Day exclusive move of Infernape is still a secret and it will probably be announced a few days prior to the event. However, Pokémon Go Hub expects it to be 'Blast Burn' which is actually the same move that almost all the fire-type Pokémon learned on Community Day events.

Chimchar comes from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. It evolves to Monferno that goes on to evolve to Infernape. During the event, players will get an opportunity to also capture Shiny Chimchar, Shiny Monferno, and Shiny Infernape, if they are lucky enough.