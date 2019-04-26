Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Pokémon GO: Latios and Latias confirmed as Field Research Breakthrough rewards

Older existing legendary Pokémon have been removed for the May and June rewards.

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 11:04:05 IST

Pokémon GO developer Niantic has announced all the changes that are coming to 'Research Breakthroughs' and the 'Egg Pool' for the coming months of May and June. It has revealed all the Pokémon that players can expect as rewards.

Pokémon GO: Latios and Latias confirmed as Field Research Breakthrough rewards

Pokemon GO: May/June and Egg Pool shakeup.

‘Field Research’ consists of daily missions or tasks that players have to complete. Once completed, players will earn rewards. This can include battling in a gym, catching a certain type of Pokémon or hatching eggs. Over the course of a month, players will come across these quests and sometimes, the rewards can also include a chance to catch rare Pokémon. If players finish daily quests for seven days, they are granted seven stamps, simultaneously also completing a ‘Research Breakthrough’. On completing it, players stand a chance of catching legendary Pokémon.

Between 1 March and 1 May, the legendary Pokémon list included Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Regirock, Regice and Registeel.

In the upcoming update between 1 May and 1 July, the list has dropped the majority of them and now it includes Lugia, Ho-Oh and new Pokémon including Latios and Latias.

Pokémon GO: May/June Research Breakthrough legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon GO: May/June Research Breakthrough legendary Pokémon.

The shuffle begins at 1 pm PDT on 1 May (1:30 am IST on 2 May).

Pokémon GO is available on Android and iOS.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science


also see

Pokemon Go is now available on Apple Watch

Dec 23, 2016
Pokemon Go is now available on Apple Watch
Pokemon Go creator plans to sell the technology behind its games to other makers

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go creator plans to sell the technology behind its games to other makers

Jun 29, 2018
Pokémon Go update: Christmas event brings new gift boxes, egg incubators and more

Pokémon Go update: Christmas event brings new gift boxes, egg incubators and more

Dec 26, 2016
Pokemon Go earns $950 million in 2016, breaks records: Report

Pokemon Go earns $950 million in 2016, breaks records: Report

Jan 17, 2017
China has banned Pokemon Go and similar augmented reality games, cites national security

China has banned Pokemon Go and similar augmented reality games, cites national security

Jan 16, 2017
Niantic Labs is planning to launch a Harry Potter AR game in 2018; to allow you to caste spells in real world

Harry Potter

Niantic Labs is planning to launch a Harry Potter AR game in 2018; to allow you to caste spells in real world

Nov 08, 2017

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019