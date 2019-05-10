Friday, May 10, 2019Back to
Pokémon GO Detective Pikachu Event live with Raids, Field Research and Shiny Aipom

You also have the chance to encounter a Pikachu wearing a detective hat from the movie.

tech2 News StaffMay 10, 2019 14:48:51 IST

Detective Pikachu has made its way to the theatres and Pokémon GO is celebrating its release with a simultaneous event on the mobile AR game. It includes limited-time raids, new Field Research quests and lucky encounters with some rare Pokémon from the movie.

Pokémon GO Detective Pikachu Event.

Pokémon GO players will encounter the Pokémon seen in the movie more often. Just like the lead of the movie, players have to keep a close eye since they could come across a photobombing Pikachu wearing a detective hat. Raids will also be hosted where a few selected Pokémon like Snorlax, Charizard, Machamp, etc., will start appearing. The new event also includes new Field Research quests and themed avatar items will also be available in the Style Stop. Although, players might encounter a Shiny Aipom as well. Finally, catching any Pokémon will generate double the Catch XP.

Detective Pikachu is a live-action movie based on the world of Pokémon (who are obviously in CGI). It follows the story of 21 year-old Tim (Justice Smith) who’s searching for his missing father. That is when he stumbles across a Pikachu, voiced by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who can only talk to Tim and no other human. Both of them join forces to solve the mystery of his missing father while exploring the beautiful Pokémon universe. Detective Pikachu is already out in theatres.

The Detective Pikachu event is currently underway. It started on 7 May and it ends on 17 May. Pokémon GO is available on Android and iOS.

