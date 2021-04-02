FP Trending

The PlayStation store Spring Sale is here with some exciting offers for gamers. Some of the PS4 and PS5 games can be purchased in Part 1 of the sale that started on Wednesday, 31 March. Gamers can also check more gaming options in the second part of the sale that will begin from Wednesday, 14 April, according to an official blog post by PlayStation. Gaming enthusiasts can check the website again on 14 April to see if their favourite games have been added to the discounted list.

They can purchase games including Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle, GTAV, FIFA 21, and Ghost of Tsushima during the Spring Sale.

The sale is going to end on Wednesday, 28 April at 11:59 pm. Some of the games are also going to be taken off the sale soon. Gamers can visit the official blog to check the time till which the discount will be valid on PlayStation games. There are a number of games available on the website at a discounted price.

Among the PS4 games, some of the notable ones are BioShock: The Collection with an 80 percent off, Bloodborne Complete Edition with 57 percent off, The Outer Worlds with a 60 percent off, and Red Dead Redemption 2 with a 50 percent off. The Last of Us Part II can also be bought at 50 percent off in this sale.

For PS5, the options range from Hitman, which can be purchased at 25 percent off, to FIFA21 which is available in the PlayStation store Spring Sale for 58 percent off. There are also several other games available at reduced prices in the sale.