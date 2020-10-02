Friday, October 02, 2020Back to
PlayStation Plus announces Need for Speed: Payback, Vampyr as free games for October

Both Need for Speed: Payback, Vampyr games are available for free until Monday, 2 November


FP TrendingOct 02, 2020 10:01:22 IST

Sony has announced that Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr will be the free PlayStation Plus games for October. Taking to their blog, Sony's PlayStation announced, “With both Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr launching 6 October, you won’t have long until you can turn speed demon or sink your teeth into a thrilling action horror." The blog mentions that in Need for Speed: Payback, gamers will have to survive thrilling heist missions and take part in car battles. The game is set in the fictional, corrupt gambler's paradise of Fortune Valley.

Players will have to choose from three different characters, each with their own skill sets, customise their rides and play the game where they seek revenge on those who wronged them.

Developed by Dontnod Entertainment, Vampyr challenges players to embrace the darkness of the 19-18 era. The third-person action RPG (role play game) with deep narrative choices sees the player take on the role of a doctor turned vampire travelling through a London gripped by violence and fear. Using their supernatural abilities as well as man-made tools, the player has to fight or flee the forces of evil and vampire hunters.

As per a report in Polygon, Need for Speed: Payback was developed by Ghost Games and originally released in 2017. The game features dozens of cars that players can use to pull off daring driving-based heists while scurrying from the cops. The report adds that in Vampyr, players take on the role of Jonathan Reid where they can choose between open combat or a more stealthy approach to help the inhabitants of London. The game is set during the Spanish flu.

 

