Monday, March 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Playstation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected

The PSN status page confirmed that this outage began at "27/02/2021, 5:03 AM" and as of 1 March, 9.48 am IST, the services are still facing the issue.


tech2 News StaffMar 01, 2021 10:32:54 IST

PlayStation Network (PSN) is currently suffering a major outage. The outage reflects on PlayStation Network status page as well. The page reveals that services experiencing issues include "Account management, Gaming and social and PlayStation Store". The outage is affecting all consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and the PlayStation Vita. The PSN status page also confirmed that this outage began at  "27/02/2021, 5:03 AM".

Playstation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected

Notably, neither Sony India nor PlayStation India has acknowledged the issue on Twitter.

As of 1 March, 9.48 am IST, the services are still facing the issue, as it can be seen in the screenshot below taken from the PSN status page.

PlayStation Network status page.

PlayStation Network status page.

As per the website, users might face difficulty launching games, apps or other network features. The company did not disclose how long can this outage last but confirmed that they are "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

We have reached out to Sony PlayStation India regarding the same. We will update this article as soon as we hear back from the company.

Notably, neither Sony India nor PlayStation India has acknowledged the issue on Twitter. There is still no confirmation about how far along they have reached in fixing the issue.

Users started reporting about the issue on Saturday (27 February):

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sony India

Sony India launches SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers with 360 Reality Audio at Rs 19,990

Feb 23, 2021
Sony India launches SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers with 360 Reality Audio at Rs 19,990
Microgravity launches AR/VR gaming facility in Gurgaon; open for public 28 February onwards

Microgravity

Microgravity launches AR/VR gaming facility in Gurgaon; open for public 28 February onwards

Feb 26, 2021
Deals on Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Dark Souls III, NBA 2K21 and others titles available on Games The Shop till 21 Feb

Games The Shop Valentine’s Sale

Deals on Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Dark Souls III, NBA 2K21 and others titles available on Games The Shop till 21 Feb

Feb 16, 2021
Choice, coercion, or money, what makes eSports players switch games?

SportsTracker

Choice, coercion, or money, what makes eSports players switch games?

Feb 17, 2021
Inspiration or duplication, what constitutes plagiarism in gaming industry?

SportsTracker

Inspiration or duplication, what constitutes plagiarism in gaming industry?

Feb 24, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Final global qualifier for boxing scrapped, places to be decided by rankings

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Final global qualifier for boxing scrapped, places to be decided by rankings

Feb 16, 2021

science

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021