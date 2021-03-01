tech2 News Staff

PlayStation Network (PSN) is currently suffering a major outage. The outage reflects on PlayStation Network status page as well. The page reveals that services experiencing issues include "Account management, Gaming and social and PlayStation Store". The outage is affecting all consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and the PlayStation Vita. The PSN status page also confirmed that this outage began at "27/02/2021, 5:03 AM".

As of 1 March, 9.48 am IST, the services are still facing the issue, as it can be seen in the screenshot below taken from the PSN status page.

As per the website, users might face difficulty launching games, apps or other network features. The company did not disclose how long can this outage last but confirmed that they are "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

We have reached out to Sony PlayStation India regarding the same. We will update this article as soon as we hear back from the company.

Notably, neither Sony India nor PlayStation India has acknowledged the issue on Twitter. There is still no confirmation about how far along they have reached in fixing the issue.

Users started reporting about the issue on Saturday (27 February):

I think its for every game. Im realy thinking that psn has a bigg outage atm. Cuz i seen people that cant connect on sniper elite 4 and me myself cant even log in into the batman leaderboards in-game. Whats the issue psn? Tell the community — thomas casteleyn (@CasteleynThomas) February 27, 2021

Please hurry and fix the server outage issue. — Sathular (@Sathular1) February 27, 2021