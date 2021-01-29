Friday, January 29, 2021Back to
FP TrendingJan 29, 2021 13:25:00 IST

Sony has announced free games for the month of February 2021. The games will be free for the PS Plus users, which will include games like Concrete Genie, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Destruction AllStars. Subscribers will be able to download the games play for free via PlayStation Plus games from 2 February. The PS Plus story has been listed on the PlayStation website.

PS Plus games for February 2021:

Concrete Genie

This is an action-packed game that has been developed by Pixelopus that happens to be a developer part of SIE Worldwide Studios, for the PlayStation 4. The story is around a young boy named Ash that takes place in a small town named Denska. In this, the player controls Ash to create landscapes in the town of wherein the genies user creates with the Living Paint that will help the player overcome the game's various puzzles to clean up the streets. The game was launched on 8 October 2019 and is available for PS4.

Control: Ultimate Edition

Control: Ultimate Edition is an action-packed adventure video game that has been developed by Remedy Entertainment. The game revolves around the titular Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), a clandestine US government agency that investigates supernatural Altered World Events (AWEs) that is played from a third-person perspective. The users will play as Jesse Faden who wields a unique weapon and has some unique abilities. The game is available for both PS4 and PS5.

Destruction AllStars

This happens to be a vehicular combat game that has been developed by Lucid Games. In the gameplay, the user assumes control of one of 16 AllStars. Each star has access to a unique hero vehicle that comes with distinctive features, wherein the user needs to find ways to destroy opponent vehicles. The game will be releasing on 2 February 2021 and has been released for PS5 only and won't be available for PS4 users.

