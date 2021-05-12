FP Trending

Amid the buzz around the re-stocking of PlayStation 5 in India, retailers like Prepaid Gamer Card and Sony Centre, have listed the PS5 with pre-orders live from 17 May. As per an IGN report, the pre-orders placed on 17 May might get deliveries by 24 May. Owing to the current pandemic situation, stocks of PS5 are running low this month. PS5 has been out of stock for most of 2021. The restock could include the Digital Edition. However, this edition is expected to be exclusive to ShopAtSC.com. While accessories except the DualSense Controller will not be available for purchase at the moment.

PS5 was available for a short period on Reliance Digital sometime earlier this month. With its huge demand in the market, it usually goes out of stock within minutes. To recall, the PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the digital variant in India. Some previous reports suggest that Sony is planning to restock Chroma on priority and may also ensure the stocks be available to shop on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart a day before other e-retail portals.

The quantity of the stock supplies and the line of its distribution has still not been ascertained. However, some stores have already begun advertising its availability with them. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to the flagging of PS5 stocks in Sony’s warehouses. This resulted in Sony telling its retailers of March and April to restock, both of which have never happened before.