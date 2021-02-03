Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
PlayStation 5 goes out of stock just minutes after its official launch in India

The Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 and Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been announced at Rs 39,990.


tech2 News StaffFeb 03, 2021 10:55:30 IST

Sony's latest PlayStation 5 has officially launched in India. It went on sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center and Vijay Sales yesterday (2 February) and was sold out within minutes. There is no confirmation on the re-stocking of the console yet. However, consumers who pre-booked the console will start receiving the PlayStation 5. The pre-booking of the much-awaited console started on 12 January. Although Sony has not confirmed it yet, but there are chances that PlayStation 5 might be available for purchase at a few offline retailers in India.

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, accessories: India pricing

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be priced in India at Rs 49,990. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been announced at Rs 39,990.

Sony has also announced the pricing of the new console accessories and peripherals. The new DualSense Wireless Controller as been announced at Rs 5,990, HD Camera at Rs 5,190, The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at Rs 8,590, Media Remote at Rs 2,590, and the DualSense Charging Station also at Rs 2,590.

Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition, Sackboy A Big Adventure, more: India pricing

Sony has also announced the pricing of some exclusive gaming titles.

Demon's Souls: Rs 4,999
Destruction Allstars: Rs 4,999
Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition: Rs 4,999
Sackboy A Big Adventure: Rs 3,999
Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales: Rs 3,999

PlayStation 5 design

The black and white themed console has a sleek vertical design. The two sides of the console are white in colour and the interiors are all black. It comes with USB-A and a USB-C port on the front, along with the blue LED lighting. The two consoles look almost the same when it comes to colour and design.

PlayStation 5 UI

Earlier this week, Sony also offered a look at the PlayStation 5's revamped user interface and user experience in an almost 12-minute long video. According to Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management, in a PlayStation blog, the new user experience (UX) is completely centred on the player and provides them with a next-generation experience with deeper immersion that connects then with some amazing games. As per the blog, the new UX introduces several new features designed to make the gaming experiences fun, engaging, personalised and social.

One of the highlights pointed out in the blog is a new Control Center, which provides gamers with immediate access to almost everything they might need from the system at the single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller.

They have also included a new feature called Activities that are designed to bring one closer to the key elements of gameplay. As per the blog, Activities are displayed via on-screen cards in the Control Center. This allows gamers to discover new gameplay opportunities, go back in the game to things they might have had missed or jump directly into levels or challenges they might want to play.

