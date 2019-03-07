Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
PlayStation 4 v6.5 firmware update will let you play games on your iPhone and iPad

Remote Play is a feature that lets you play your PlayStation 4 games on other devices, including PCs.

tech2 News Staff Mar 07, 2019 19:23:02 IST

A new firmware update for the PlayStation 4 family of consoles adds a bunch of new features to your PS4, the most notable one being support for Remote Play on iOS devices.

Remote Play is a feature that lets you play your PlayStation 4 games on other devices, including a PC or Mac. All you require are a Sony controller and the Remote Play app. On PC, you will of course need the DualShock 4 USB adapter. The controller  is already compatible with iOS devices.

Several other updates includes changes to broadcasting, the option for setting custom button assignments and more.

The update is 400 MB in size.

The release notes are as follows:

  • You can now enjoy Remote Play on iOS devices. You can use(PS4 Remote Play) to connect to your PS4 system from devices such as smartphones and tablets. Download(PS4 Remote Play) from the App Store
  • You can now choose 720p when you broadcast using Niconico Live.This service is available only in certain countries and regions
  • You can now change the button assignment to perform “Enter” operations from thebutton to thebutton. Select(Settings) > [System], and then select the checkbox for [UseButton for Enter].This option is available only for specific countries and regions.
PS4 controller (white)

Are you excited at the prospect of playing PS4 games on your iPhone?

