tech2 News Staff

A long awaited feature that was announced in October last year, PS4 owners will now be able to change their PlayStation Network Online ID. It was released earlier as a part of the PlayStation Preview Program in beta and now it’s finally being rolled out to the public. Users will have to change their online IDs using the Settings menu from the PS4 or from a web browser. This feature is available only for PS4 users.

When the beta program was announced last year, it was stated that all PS4 games published after 1 April, 2019, will be support this feature. The only caveat here is that all the games haven’t been verified whether the feature works or not.

For the full list of games with normal and critical issues, Sony has listed down all the known games. It has also assured in its blog announcement that a “large majority of most actively played PS4 games” do support the feature.

Users will be able to change their online IDs for an infinite number of times but at a price. The first change will be free and any changes made after that will cost them $10. PlayStation Plus Members will need to pay $5 for every change after the first free one.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.