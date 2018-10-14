We've seen single malicious messages crash iPhones and Android smartphones, but now there's a new one to worry about for Sony's PlayStation 4 users.

A bunch of PS4 users have taken to Reddit to report that they have been receiving a certain specially coded message that's causing their consoles to crash. In fact, as per a report by The Verge, the console gets so messed up from this glitch that users are forced to perform a factory reset to get their consoles back to normal.

Sony, a company known to frequently announce updates for stability and better performance is yet to address the situation. However, there should be a fix very soon, given the company's track record.

To ensure you stay clear of the bug, here are a few steps you can follow.

Firstly, if you receive the message in question or any message for the time being, delete it from Sony’s PlayStation Messages app for Android or iOS instead of opening it on your console. Reports so far suggest that just following this step and avoiding switching on your console and signing into PlayStation Network could actually be enough to steer clear of any issues.

Restricting messages on a PlayStation 4 to friends

The Reddit thread thankfully has a bunch of gamers who have posted instructions as to how to go about setting your messages to private. To do so, head over to "Settings" and then into "Account management". Scroll down to "Privacy Settings" and enter your password. Once you're through, head over to "Personal Info | Messages" and then select who you want to receive messages from.

Until Sony announces a fix, either of these two ways should ensure that the bug does not brick your system.

The Verge in its report also adds that if you do have an affected system and your console still appears to be acting up even after deleting the message, then there is one way you can troubleshoot. You can try and boot the console in safe mode and rebuild the database which ensures that your saved data stays unaffected.

We really hope you don't have to factory reset your console but until Sony responds, these are the only steps you can take to save yourself.