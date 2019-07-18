tech2 News Staff

A new Plants vs Zombies game is coming to mobile devices from EA and PopCap Studios. The pre-alpha version is already available for some testers on Android. The rollout, for now, will be in phases with a limited number of downloads.

As reported by GamesRadar, the description of the game says: “Help PopCap make your zombie-battling experience even better! In this plant-tastic Pre-Alpha, you should anticipate experiencing bugs (zombies don’t bathe very often) and other issues. But, don’t soil your plants just yet! Plants vs. Zombies 3 is under early construction and is not representative of the final game. Pre-Alpha is focused on getting your feedback on combat features only. We’re saving a lot more for later!”

Fundamentally, Plants vs Zombies 3 looks similar to the previous titles. The pre-alpha build is going to be a free-to-play game with in-game microtransactions. Only users in the US are currently able to access the Google Play Store listing. EA wants to gain feedback from the limited set of the player base in order to improve the game until it opens up for a larger audience. There's no word out on when the next phase to accommodate more players happens, so it's best to keep checking until it pops up as a listing.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.