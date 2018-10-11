The influx of 4G and Fiber to The Home (FTTH) technology have also given India’s gaming online gaming community a major boost, with competitive prices that have benefitted both, companies and gamers. 4G has resulted in an increase in mobile gaming while FTTH has improved the service quality by providing high speed internet connection. Gaming cafes and colleges are sprouting across tier-2 cities, with most tournaments being hosted at colleges due to the availability of stable infrastructure.

Worldwide, Fortnite, PUBG, Overwatch, League of Legends, Cuisine Royale, etc., are few of the popular games that providing a far more surreal and personalized multiplayer gaming experience than ever before. “Made-In-India” games such as Alter Army, The Last Train, Missing: The Complete Saga, and Raji: An Ancient Epic, have also caught the audience’s attention.

Future of PC Gaming in India

From joystick to gesture play, PC gaming has undergone many avatars. Many upcoming hardware, software and technological developments are expected to put the Indian PC gaming industry on the global map.

Always Connected PCs (ACPC) are changing the game with the incredible battery life, instant-on power, and pervasive connectivity for PCs that it provides to users and is expected to enter the Indian gaming markets soon. Increasing interest of gamers towards eSports and other electronic games is expected to further boost computer gaming market in India in the coming years. As per global research firm SuperData, eSports drew 258 million unique viewers globally in 2017, and the esports industry is expected to hit $2 billion in revenue by 2021.

Gamification is also seeing widespread acceptance in training, education and skill development. Video streaming platforms are entering into long term collaborations, such as the Facebook-ESL Global tie-up, and the Hotstar-Mountain Dew Arena, among others, bound to take gaming to another level.

Technology infrastructure is also undergoing a dramatic overhaul with telecom players and tier-A ISPs offering broadband services and seamless connectivity to servers, in turn providing the gamers with high powered internet connectivity that is much needed for gaming.

In addition to the trends above, India is fast becoming the hub jobs in the field of game development, game support services, etc. One can foresee that the country would soon be on the world map as the center for development, porting and dubbing of various games across the globe, with highly skilled, innovative and competitively priced game developers armed with world-class quality and game development experience.

There is no doubt in my mind that India is moving towards consumption and comprehensive local development of the gaming industry, driven by aspects such as an increase in disposable income, pocket-friendly new technologies, localized games, ubiquitous Internet, expanding digital payment user base, and growth in local developer ecosystem.

Prakash Mallya is the Managing Director, Sales & Marketing Group at Intel India