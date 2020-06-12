FP Trending

The release date of role-playing video game Pathfinder: Kingmaker has been announced through a trailer. The game will come to consoles on 18 August. Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition will be unveiled on PlayStation4 and the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X as well as PC.

It will be available at selected retail stores as well as through the digital stores of the respective platform.

The new version of the game was announced during IGN's Summer of Gaming 2020 event.

The Definitive Edition will have all of the DLC from the PC version of the game, including Beneath the Stolen Lands, Varnhold's Lot, and Royal Ascension.

The console version will include a turn-based mode, which has been present in the PC version via mods.

The turn-based mode more closely copies the battle system in the tabletop game and stop the enemy from rushing and destroying the party while a player is trying to get his bearings. That’s why this mode is recommended especially if playing with a controller.



“Our point was to have both modes – real-time with pause and the new turn-based mode – in a perfect co-existence so players can smoothly switch between both to adjust the gameplay at any time to their needs,” said Oleg Shpilchevskiy, Head of Studio at Owlcat Games.

The game was originally a six-part campaign for the tabletop RPG, where players are required to control the harsh frontier known as the Stolen Lands. Upon claiming the stake, the players can declare themselves ruler and carve out their own kingdom.

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, Owlcat Games adapted Pathfinder: Kingmaker into a video game.