Overwatch sequel to be reportedly announced by Blizzard at BlizzCon 2019

BlizzCon 2019 could witness the launch of Overwatch 2, according to a new report.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2019 17:48:20 IST

Overwatch 2 could be coming out at this year’s BlizzCon next weekend. A new hero named 'Echo' is also supposedly going to be revealed by Blizzard Entertainment at its annual gaming conference.

Overwatch sequel to be reportedly announced by Blizzard at BlizzCon 2019

Tracer from Overwatch.

Coming from a report by popular esports consultant Rod Breslau for ESPN, a source and a training document indicate that a sequel to Overwatch will be announced at the event. Blizzard was already reported to be working on Overwatch 2 by Kotaku with more attention to its PvE aspect.

The training document reveals a logo of the sequel. It states that hero talents and in-game items will be coming to the new game with a PvE mode. Breslau mentioned that one of the missions include a four-player story mode based in Rio de Janeiro.

Since the game launched in beta back in 2015, there hasn’t been a new mode apart from Assault, Control, Escort and Hybrid. The document states that “Push” will be the new mode making its way to the game that will be played on a new map called “Toronto.”

BlizzCon 2019 begins on 1 November and it will run through the weekend. If Overwatch 2 is revealed at the conference, attendees will be able to try out the new PvE story and game mode, according to the report.

