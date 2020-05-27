FP Trending

OnePlus has announced a partnership with Epic Games to create an “unprecedented” Fortnite mobile user experience. The OnePlus 8 Series will be the first line of smartphones to run Fortnite on the Unreal Engine at 90FPS.

According to the OnePlus blog page, the Unreal Engine at 90FPS is the fastest frame rate ever available for Fortnite on a smartphone.

The Chinese company said that the partnership has been rooted in technological innovation and was driven by both Epic Games and OnePlus’ desire to take Fortnite to a higher level on Android.

“Together, we have created the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high frame rate gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can’t match,” CEO and founder of OnePlus said Pete Lau said.

He added that the entire endeavour to introduce 90FPS to Fortnite on the OnePlus 8 took months of development. To kick off the launch in India, OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and newer) are now able to download Fortnite via “One-touch” easy installation of the Epic Games app exclusively through ‘Game Space’, making it a frictionless process.

A report by the Aithority website quoted Lau as saying that OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through its industry-leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind.

Tim Sweeney, CEO and founder of Epic Games, said that easy installation with 'One Touch' simplifies the process of installing software, the report said.

“This is a big step forward, and alongside the performance improvements the teams have made regarding FPS, Fortnite on a OnePlus device is going to be an awesome experience," Sweeney added.

OnePlus said that its users were already able to enjoy Fortnite, but those with the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro can play the game at a maximum of 60 FPS.