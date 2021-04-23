FP Trending

OnePlus Gaming Triggers, which were teased during the launch of the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones last month, have now debuted in India. The Gaming Triggers were also announced by company CEO Pete Lau via Twitter. At the event last month, the price and the availability of the OnePlus Gaming Triggers were not announced. However, as of today, the OnePlus gaming triggers are listed on OnePlus' India website for a price of Rs 1,099 are currently available for purchase. The company hasn’t revealed its plans for its availability in the global market currently.

We designed the OnePlus gaming triggers to be solid, responsive, pleasingly “clicky,” and, yes, beautiful. We also made sure they work with many other phones—because the best product design is one that leaves you free to make your own choices. pic.twitter.com/hJNa4Dsa5s — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 21, 2021

OnePlus Gaming Triggers feature tactile buttons that respond quickly when interacted with the display of a device through capacitive conduction. These triggers use Omron switches to enable tactile, in-game feedback. According to OnePlus, it has designed these triggers specifically targeting battle royale-style multiplayer game players including Call of Duty, Free Fire, PUBG, and more. They can be used with “a wide range of Android and iOS mobile phones”. Each trigger can be used on both sides (left and right) of a smartphone.

OnePlus Gaming Triggers work on all iOS and Android smartphones inclusive of screen protectors and protective cases with a maximum device thickness of 11.5 mm. Each trigger weighs 22 grams and measures 37.6 x 28.8 x 25.2 mm. According to the product page, these triggers can be fastened to your phone in the most grip-friendly manner and can be interchanged, too. However, the game preference of the player should permit touch control customisation to move touch-activated zones to where conductive silicon pads of these triggers clip to the edges of the smartphone.

For some serious mobile gaming, these triggers allow for levelling the playing field if a player is competing against gamers who are playing on devices like the Asus ROG Phone 5 (review) among others since such devices have ultrasonic sensors laid along their edge that mimic physical shoulder buttons. The Black Shark 4 lineup has in-built, real-mechanical shoulder buttons.