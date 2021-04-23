Friday, April 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

OnePlus Gaming Triggers for Android and iOS are now available for purchase in India

OnePlus gaming triggers are listed on OnePlus' India website for a price of Rs 1,099 are currently available for purchase.


FP TrendingApr 23, 2021 19:07:03 IST

OnePlus Gaming Triggers, which were teased during the launch of the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones last month, have now debuted in India. The Gaming Triggers were also announced by company CEO Pete Lau via TwitterAt the event last month, the price and the availability of the OnePlus Gaming Triggers were not announced. However, as of today, the OnePlus gaming triggers are listed on OnePlus' India website for a price of Rs 1,099 are currently available for purchase. The company hasn’t revealed its plans for its availability in the global market currently.

OnePlus Gaming Triggers feature tactile buttons that respond quickly when interacted with the display of a device through capacitive conduction. These triggers use Omron switches to enable tactile, in-game feedback. According to OnePlus, it has designed these triggers specifically targeting battle royale-style multiplayer game players including Call of Duty, Free Fire, PUBG, and more. They can be used with “a wide range of Android and iOS mobile phones”. Each trigger can be used on both sides (left and right) of a smartphone.

OnePlus Gaming Triggers work on all iOS and Android smartphones inclusive of screen protectors and protective cases with a maximum device thickness of 11.5 mm. Each trigger weighs 22 grams and measures 37.6 x 28.8 x 25.2 mm. According to the product page, these triggers can be fastened to your phone in the most grip-friendly manner and can be interchanged, too. However, the game preference of the player should permit touch control customisation to move touch-activated zones to where conductive silicon pads of these triggers clip to the edges of the smartphone.

For some serious mobile gaming, these triggers allow for levelling the playing field if a player is competing against gamers who are playing on devices like the Asus ROG Phone 5 (review) among others since such devices have ultrasonic sensors laid along their edge that mimic physical shoulder buttons. The Black Shark 4 lineup has in-built, real-mechanical shoulder buttons.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

One Plus 9 Pro

Making sense of the OnePlus 9 Pro’s fascinating new camera system: What is 2x2 OCL? What’s so special about dual-native ISO? How is DOL-HDR different from regular HDR?

Apr 22, 2021
Making sense of the OnePlus 9 Pro’s fascinating new camera system: What is 2x2 OCL? What’s so special about dual-native ISO? How is DOL-HDR different from regular HDR?
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R is now available on sale for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R is now available on sale for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members

Apr 14, 2021
OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 5G are now on sale on Amazon: Specifications, pricing, sale offers

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 5G are now on sale on Amazon: Specifications, pricing, sale offers

Apr 15, 2021
Google to pull the plug on its shopping app in the coming weeks for both iOS and Android: Report

Google

Google to pull the plug on its shopping app in the coming weeks for both iOS and Android: Report

Apr 12, 2021
CERT-In warns against 'multiple vulnerabilities' in WhatsApp that could allow a remote hacker to access data

WhatsApp

CERT-In warns against 'multiple vulnerabilities' in WhatsApp that could allow a remote hacker to access data

Apr 19, 2021
How to upload 4K images on Twitter Android and iOS app

Twitter

How to upload 4K images on Twitter Android and iOS app

Apr 23, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021