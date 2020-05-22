Friday, May 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

OnePlus Domin8 PUBG Mobile Tournament with cricketers and Pro-Gamers to take place on 2 June

The tournament will see cricketers like KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana, Yuzvendra Chahal etc and pro gamers like Dynamo, Ahsaas Channa and more.


FP TrendingMay 22, 2020 10:47:16 IST

OnePlus along with global e-sports entertainment partner Fnatic has announced a PUBG Mobile tournament that will feature Indian cricketers and pro-gamers. The tournament is named ‘OnePlus Domin8'.

The tournament will take place on 2 June from 6 pm onwards. Game lovers willing to participate can register themselves from today (22 May).

The tournament will see cricketers like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, Yuzvendra Chahal, and pro gamers like Dynamo, Ahsaas Channa and Fnatic gamers like Sc0ut and GodNixon participating.

OnePlus Domin8 PUBG Mobile Tournament with cricketers and Pro-Gamers to take place on 2 June

“We want you to be able to have an enjoyable experience and virtually interact with pro-gamers and cricketers with OnePlus Domin8,” the smartphone manufacturer said.

According to OnePlus press release, the most valuable player (MVP) of each match will win an OnePlus 8 Pro, the latest flagship offering from the smartphone manufacturer. The MVP will also be awarded the title of 'Hypertasker of the Match'.

Speaking about the event, KL Rahul said that he is very excited to be a part of OnePlus Domin8. "This is my first time being a part of something like this and I think it’s going to be a fun experience getting to engage with the entire OnePlus community as well as well-known gamers."

Another Indian player Smriti Mandhana said she thinks that it will be a different experience for her right from trying her hand at PUBG to playing alongside the best gamers in the country.

Speaking on the initiative, Head of Marketing OnePlus India Siddhant Narayan said, “OnePlus is constantly expanding boundaries of marketing and consumer engagements with these distinctive community-first campaigns. We hope this will be a fun, special activity that our community will truly enjoy.”

To register, click on this link and fill in all the required details.

"Final confirmations will be given based on your responses, gaming history and time of response," OnePlus said in its blog post.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro are likely to go on sale on 29 May in India at a starting price of Rs 41,999

May 14, 2020
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro are likely to go on sale on 29 May in India at a starting price of Rs 41,999
OnePlus' OxygenOS to soon get a dark mode toggle, company confirms

OxygenOS

OnePlus' OxygenOS to soon get a dark mode toggle, company confirms

May 20, 2020
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 registration end on 17 May: Here is how you can enroll yourself

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 registration end on 17 May: Here is how you can enroll yourself

May 15, 2020
Absolutely enjoy wicket-keeping, Jasprit Bumrah the toughest bowler to keep to, says KL Rahul

SportsTracker

Absolutely enjoy wicket-keeping, Jasprit Bumrah the toughest bowler to keep to, says KL Rahul

May 10, 2020
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are now available for purchase, priced at Rs 1,999

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are now available for purchase, priced at Rs 1,999

May 11, 2020
PUBG Mobile to roll out Royale Pass Season 13 today: Here’s what to expect

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile to roll out Royale Pass Season 13 today: Here’s what to expect

May 13, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020