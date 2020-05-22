FP Trending

OnePlus along with global e-sports entertainment partner Fnatic has announced a PUBG Mobile tournament that will feature Indian cricketers and pro-gamers. The tournament is named ‘OnePlus Domin8'.

The tournament will take place on 2 June from 6 pm onwards. Game lovers willing to participate can register themselves from today (22 May).

The tournament will see cricketers like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, Yuzvendra Chahal, and pro gamers like Dynamo, Ahsaas Channa and Fnatic gamers like Sc0ut and GodNixon participating.

“We want you to be able to have an enjoyable experience and virtually interact with pro-gamers and cricketers with OnePlus Domin8,” the smartphone manufacturer said.

According to OnePlus press release, the most valuable player (MVP) of each match will win an OnePlus 8 Pro, the latest flagship offering from the smartphone manufacturer. The MVP will also be awarded the title of 'Hypertasker of the Match'.

Speaking about the event, KL Rahul said that he is very excited to be a part of OnePlus Domin8. "This is my first time being a part of something like this and I think it’s going to be a fun experience getting to engage with the entire OnePlus community as well as well-known gamers."

Another Indian player Smriti Mandhana said she thinks that it will be a different experience for her right from trying her hand at PUBG to playing alongside the best gamers in the country.

Speaking on the initiative, Head of Marketing OnePlus India Siddhant Narayan said, “OnePlus is constantly expanding boundaries of marketing and consumer engagements with these distinctive community-first campaigns. We hope this will be a fun, special activity that our community will truly enjoy.”

To register, click on this link and fill in all the required details.

"Final confirmations will be given based on your responses, gaming history and time of response," OnePlus said in its blog post.