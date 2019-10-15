tech2 News Staff

With the recent unveilings of phones with higher refresh rate displays, mobile game developers are also taking the extra step to optimise their titles accordingly. Consequently, OnePlus, who had unveiled the OnePlus 7T-series globally a week back, has announced a list of games in China that support this high refresh rate screen.

As per the company, who just today launched the OnePlus 7T-series in China, Peace Elite, Ace Warrior, Fort Frontline, QQ Speeding, Crossing the FireWire, Quantum Special Attack, New Swordsman and seven other games come with support for 90Hz refresh rate display.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The 7T Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ that’s also present on the OnePlus 7T. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 6.67 inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and the same 90 Hz refresh rate that was present on its predecessor.

In the camera department, it sports the same triple-rear camera system that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary lens with OIS and EIS. The secondary lenses include a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 117 degrees and an 8 MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 pop-up lens for selfies with EIS support.

The non-removable battery has a capacity of 4,085 mAh and it supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging with the included power brick. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ support.