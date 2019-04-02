Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
Obsidian shows off 20-minutes of 'The Outer Worlds' gameplay footage at PAX East

The demo showcased the RPG-style combat and dialogue system of The Outer Worlds.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 08:29:46 IST

Obsidian released a 20-minute gameplay video of their upcoming RPG game The Outer Worlds at PAX East. The alpha gameplay video showcases some of the basic elements of the game including the dialogue system, characters, world and the combat system.

Obsidian shows off 20-minutes of The Outer Worlds gameplay footage at PAX East

Byzantium city in The Outer Worlds.

The Outer Worlds is a sci-fi RPG being developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Private Division. In this character-driven story, you start off right in the middle of a conspiracy that will possibly destroy a space colony. You've awoken decades later after getting lost while travelling through deep space. It's a traditional RPG game where your choices will determine the outcome of the story. In RPG games, you will be interacting with different characters and conversing with them. This means you get to choose what you say to them from the options and accordingly, your journey will progress. The game looks like someone recreated the Fallout games but set it in space.

The gameplay shows a massive and beautifully illuminated world called Byzantium or the city of the elite. It shows the combat mechanics or how the weapons work, along with how the dialogue system has been implemented in the game. Apart from the basic assault weapons shown, a baton seemed like the most interesting among them. Hitting enemies with this baton slows them down and freezes them. The weapon also shrinks and enlarges the faces of its victims, and yes, it did look very funny.

In the demo, the protagonist takes part in a propaganda film shoot at Odeon Pictures. He’s cast as a hero fighting against pirates. Towards, the end, you could continue to stay in character and act it out or you could just go ahead and cause mayhem. The developers mentioned that you can kill everyone in the game. Be the best judge of this feature because it isn’t clear whether it affects your progression in the main story.

If the game has caught your fancy, then you can learn more about the game from Game Informer's exclusive coverage.

The Outer Worlds is coming out this year on the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store but it isn’t launching on Steam.

