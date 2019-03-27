Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

NVIDIA releases DLSS support for Anthem; claims 40 percent boost in performance

The new Anthem update should significantly affect frame rates after enabling DLSS.

tech2 News StaffMar 27, 2019 12:10:05 IST

NVIDIA has announced that Anthem’s latest update will include support for its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. BioWare’s action shooter game will be the latest game to receive support for the GeForce RTX-exclusive technology, based on the Turing architecture. NVIDIA claims that the game will receive a performance boost of 40 percent. Essentially, enabling DLSS in Anthem will give players higher frame rates.

NVIDIA releases DLSS support for Anthem; claims 40 percent boost in performance

Anthem with NVIDIA GeForce RTX support.

Anthem’s latest patch will allow you to play the game with DLSS. Super-sampling is a method used to smoothen out the edges of objects by rendering the graphics at a higher resolution than the monitor's native resolution. The "deep learning" happens when the super-sampled graphics are repeatedly run over and over again until the best visual results are obtained. Essentially, DLSS is a technique used to achieve smoother edges by based on the data collected using deep learning straight from the Tensor processing cores on RTX GPUs.

NVIDIA's RTX GPUs are based on their new Turing architecture that brought real-time ray tracing to consumers. Ray tracing is a technique used to render lighting in an environment as it should in the real world. This means the environment will be illuminated by the light source and all the light rays bouncing off the objects. And using NVIDIA's RTX GPUs, all of this will be done in real-time. However, real-time ray tracing isn't exclusive to NVIDIA's RTX GPUs, since Crytek recently demonstrated the same on an AMD Vega 56 GPU.

To enable it, head over to "Video Settings > Display Settings" and turn on NVIDIA DLSS. NVIDIA also recommends to download its latest Game Ready Driver (ver. 419.67). You’ll also need to ensure the latest Windows updates are installed (ver. 1809 or higher).

Due to limitations imposed by NVIDIA on RTX GPUs, Anthem will only be able to support DLSS for 4K (3840x2160) and 2K (2560x1440) resolutions. Further, DLSS will run on all RTX GPUs in 4K resolution. However, only the RTX 2060, RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 will support DLSS in the 2K resolution. NVIDIA showcased a comparison of the performance difference across all their RTX GPUs with DLSS turned on and off.

Anthem NVIDIA DLSS performance in 4K.

Anthem NVIDIA DLSS performance in 4K.

Additionally, the new update brings in support for NVIDIA Highlights through GeForce Experience. It will automatically capture the best moments from the game including Apex Kill, Boss Kill, Legendary Kill and much more.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Intel

Intel is working with the US govt. to build the nation's fastest computer by 2021

Mar 19, 2019
Intel is working with the US govt. to build the nation's fastest computer by 2021
Ubisoft announces PC specifications of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Ubisoft announces PC specifications of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Mar 22, 2019

science

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019
IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mobile Healthcare

IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mar 27, 2019
DNA profile tests can now give tailored advice on eating right and working out

Genetic Testing

DNA profile tests can now give tailored advice on eating right and working out

Mar 26, 2019
EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

Spy Satellite

EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

Mar 26, 2019