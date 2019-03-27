tech2 News Staff

NVIDIA has announced that Anthem’s latest update will include support for its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. BioWare’s action shooter game will be the latest game to receive support for the GeForce RTX-exclusive technology, based on the Turing architecture. NVIDIA claims that the game will receive a performance boost of 40 percent. Essentially, enabling DLSS in Anthem will give players higher frame rates.

Anthem’s latest patch will allow you to play the game with DLSS. Super-sampling is a method used to smoothen out the edges of objects by rendering the graphics at a higher resolution than the monitor's native resolution. The "deep learning" happens when the super-sampled graphics are repeatedly run over and over again until the best visual results are obtained. Essentially, DLSS is a technique used to achieve smoother edges by based on the data collected using deep learning straight from the Tensor processing cores on RTX GPUs.

NVIDIA's RTX GPUs are based on their new Turing architecture that brought real-time ray tracing to consumers. Ray tracing is a technique used to render lighting in an environment as it should in the real world. This means the environment will be illuminated by the light source and all the light rays bouncing off the objects. And using NVIDIA's RTX GPUs, all of this will be done in real-time. However, real-time ray tracing isn't exclusive to NVIDIA's RTX GPUs, since Crytek recently demonstrated the same on an AMD Vega 56 GPU.

To enable it, head over to "Video Settings > Display Settings" and turn on NVIDIA DLSS. NVIDIA also recommends to download its latest Game Ready Driver (ver. 419.67). You’ll also need to ensure the latest Windows updates are installed (ver. 1809 or higher).

Due to limitations imposed by NVIDIA on RTX GPUs, Anthem will only be able to support DLSS for 4K (3840x2160) and 2K (2560x1440) resolutions. Further, DLSS will run on all RTX GPUs in 4K resolution. However, only the RTX 2060, RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 will support DLSS in the 2K resolution. NVIDIA showcased a comparison of the performance difference across all their RTX GPUs with DLSS turned on and off.

Additionally, the new update brings in support for NVIDIA Highlights through GeForce Experience. It will automatically capture the best moments from the game including Apex Kill, Boss Kill, Legendary Kill and much more.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.