Nvidia announces the GeForce GTX 1660 Super at a starting price of Rs 20,500

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super’s price isn’t out yet and it will be available from 22 November.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2019 19:11:48 IST

Nvidia has given the GeForce GTX 16-series graphics cards a ‘Super’ upgrade. The GeForce GTX 1660 Super is now available at a starting price of Rs 20,500 with the GTX 1650 Super coming out on 22 November.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPU.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super and 1650 Super features

A successor to the GTX 1660, the Super version of the graphics card is based on the same Turing architecture and aimed at 1440p gaming whereas the GTX 1650 Super will be targeted towards 1080p gaming. Nvidia claims that both Super variants are twice as powerful as the previous-generation GTX 10-series GPUs and offers up to 50 percent more performance compared to the original GTX 16-series GPUs, its predecessors.

The GTX 1660 Super and 1650 Super are the latest graphics cards to join the GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1660, and the GTX 1650 in the GeForce GTX 16-series family. Based on the Turing architecture, the GTX 16-series don't have the ray tracing hardware as seen on the more expensive RTX 20-series of graphics cards.

Nvidia says that the graphics cards will be able to handle popular games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) with better performance. The new Nvidia driver brings graphics features such as ReShade for post-processing filters in games, Nvidia Ultra Low Latency for G-Sync monitors, Enhanced Customisable Image Sharpening, and support for the Turing-based NVENC video encoder for better performance in video streaming.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super and 1650 Super specifications

Specifications GTX 1660 Ti GTX 1660 Super GTX 1660 GTX 1650 Super GTX 1650
CUDA cores 1536 1408 1408 1280 896
Boost clock (MHz) 1770 1785 1785 1725 1665
Base clock (MHz) 1500 1530 1530 1530 1485
Memory speed (Gbps) 12 14 8 12 8
Memory 6 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR5 4 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR5
Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit
Memory bandwidth (GB/sec) 288 336 192 192 128
TDP (W) 120 125 120 100 75
Price Rs 25,500 Rs 20,500 Rs 21,500 TBA Rs 12,999

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super pricing and availability

The GTX 1660 Super is available worldwide through partners including Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac. It starts at Rs 20,500 ($229 in the US) and the price may vary from different manufacturers. The GTX 1650 Super doesn't have a price yet and it will be available from 22 November.

