FP Trending

Chinese smartphone maker, Nubia has been teasing the arrival of its upcoming Red Magic 6. The company VP Ni Fei posted on Weibo that the Red Magic 6 could be arriving in a light and Pro version in China. The device will be unveiled on 4 March, the same day Realme would be launching the GT 5G. The Realme's launch event will begin at 2 PM China time, whereas Nubia's launch event will start at 7 PM. Fei said in a post that the Red Magic 6 will feature the four fastest technologies in its upcoming device.

The poster teased on the Chinese social media website shows four icons below the racing car that depict fast charging, better touch response, HDR screen, and a cooling fan for sustained performance.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Nubia teased last month featured a 4,500 mAh battery and 120 W charging, which could be a part of the Pro specs variant. The phone is said to come with up to 66 W charge support.

Nubia recently had shared a video this month to hype the improved cooling fan on the phone, without revealing elaborate details.

Another report from a tipster in China claims that the Red Magic 6 display would come with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 480 Hz touch sampling.

Other than the strengthened fan in the phone, the device will feature a 9-axis spatial sensor for tracking the phone’s movement in different directions. The company will also be seen collaborating with Tencent Games for an improved gaming experience.

Nubia Red Magic 6 was recently certified by the 3C authority of China that showed two models named NX669J and NX669J-P. The NX669J was seen with 66 W charging support while the NX669J-P (Pro version) would get 120W charging support. A previously released post suggests that the Red Magic 6 would be powered by the Snapdragon 888 CPU.