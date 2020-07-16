Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
Nubia Red Magic 5S gaming smartphone to launch soon, company president teases

The Red Magic 5s is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 5G chipset.


FP TrendingJul 16, 2020 17:59:58 IST

Four months after unveiling Red Magic 5, Nubia’s president Ni Fei has dropped hints about the launch of Red Magic 5S on Weibo. However, Fei has not revealed any details about the smartphone. Ni Fei has shared a poster that highlights Nubia’s unique background with a big ‘S’ letter, indicating the name of the upcoming phone.

According to GizmoChina, Red Magic 5S is expected to have almost the same feature as its predecessor. To drive its point home, the tech website cited the example of Red Magic 3S, which was a minor update to Red Magic 3.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 5G SoC, reported GizmoChina. Red Magic 5S will compete with the likes of Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone.

Nubia Red Magic 5S gaming smartphone to launch soon, company president teases

Representational Image (Nubia Red Magic 3S. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.)

Red Magic 5 features 144 Hz AMOLED display with a screen size of 6.65-inch. Powered by Snapdragon 865, the chipset is coupled with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The smartphone has advanced cooling system. It has liquid cooling with an internal fan. Generally, 5G smartphones tend to heat up faster compared to LTE.

Being a game-centric phone, Red Magic 5 houses shoulder buttons for a better gaming experience.

The device is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Red Magic 5 has a triple camera setup which includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. It sports an 8MP sensor for selfies.

