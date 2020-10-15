FP Trending

Popular esports company NODWIN Gaming has announced the Northeast Esports Summit on Wednesday. The event has a prize pool of Rs 3.5 Lakh where gamers play famous titles like Clash of Clans and Free Fire. The registrations for the tournament opened on 14 October and the matches for the first qualifiers are set to take place on 28 October. The tournament will be held on Supercell’s strategy game Clash of Clans and Garena’s popular battle royale Free Fire.

Akshat Rathee, MD and Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming, said, “Northeast India has been a remarkable region in the Indian esports circuit that has shown consistent growth over time”.

He praised the players of the eight states’ undying passion for the game and their humble demeanour. “With Northeast Esports Summit, we strive to bring forth the Northeast as a key region driving esports in the country. Northeast stands as a vital region for Indian esports for the fact that it holds massive potential in terms of gaming talents,” he further said.

The tournament will be divided into two stages, the online qualifiers and the grand finals. Both the stages will have four online qualifiers each. Stating the rules of the summit, the firm said that the top teams from each qualifier will advance automatically to the Grand finals which will be held on 5 and 6 December 2020.

The firm makes it clear that the tournament is strictly restricted to the residents of the North-Eastern states. The event is being sponsored by Airtel India Esports Tour. Interested people would be able to watch the live broadcast of the matches on Airtel’s digital content platform Airtel Xstream.

The live stream will be available on 8bit_Thug’s YouTube channel and NODWIN Gaming’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.