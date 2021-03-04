Thursday, March 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Samsung might begin the production as early as June and the displays are expected to be shipped to the assemblers in July.


FP TrendingMar 04, 2021 17:26:35 IST

Samsung is going to give its 7-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen to Nintendo for a new Switch gaming console. A Bloomberg report states that Samsung Display Co. is expected to start mass production of OLED panels for an upcoming Nintendo Switch device, which will be a refresh model featuring a bigger screen than the current Switch display (6.2-inch with 16:9 and 720p resolution). The new model is going to hit the market later this year.

Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Nintendo Switch. Image: Nintendo.

The report cited anonymous individuals familiar with the plan to state that Samsung will begin the production as early as June and the displays are expected to be shipped to the assemblers in July. Although representatives of both Samsung Display and Nintendo refused to officially comment, the report claimed that the initial monthly order has been fixed at little under a million units.

Apart from the news of Samsung coming together with Nintendo for the screens, no other signs of a new Switch console hitting the market have been released. Even Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa denied any plans of announcing a new console in February.

While it is being reported that the console will offer an HD or 720p quality and not 1080p, it might be because Nintendo wants to minimise the heating up of the hand-held device due to higher resolution, as pointed out by GSMArena. The report also mentions that the display resolution could be indicative of the experience of various console variants seen when it is docked to a TV or not. It is to be noted that when a Switch is docked to an external TV set, it is able to go up to 1080p resolution at present and this trend is likely to continue with the release of the new Switch.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PlayStation

PlayStation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected

Mar 01, 2021
PlayStation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected
FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

FAU-G

FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

Feb 26, 2021
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

Mar 03, 2021
Microgravity launches AR/VR gaming facility in Gurgaon; open for public 28 February onwards

Microgravity

Microgravity launches AR/VR gaming facility in Gurgaon; open for public 28 February onwards

Feb 26, 2021
Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop review: A well-rounded mid-ranger that’s great for gamers and content creators alike

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop review

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop review: A well-rounded mid-ranger that’s great for gamers and content creators alike

Mar 03, 2021
Inspiration or duplication, what constitutes plagiarism in gaming industry?

SportsTracker

Inspiration or duplication, what constitutes plagiarism in gaming industry?

Feb 24, 2021

science

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021