Nintendo Switch reportedly gets an unofficial Android-like port but there's a catch

Nintendo will most certainly not help you in any way if some damage came to the Switch because of this port.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 11:28:39 IST

The popular hand-held console from Nintendo called the Nintendo Switch comes in a form-factor which makes it suitable to use as an Android phone and by extension run popular mobile games such as PUBG Mobile. Now we have reports that an unofficial Android port for the Switch has been developed.

The Nintendo Switch is one of Nintendo's most successful products. Image: Nintendo

Nintendo happens to be overly protective of its hardware and would therefore not allow any kind of third-party interference. However, that has not stopped the folks over at XDA-Developers from releasing a publicly available Android ROM for the console.

As per XDA, the firmware used in the Android port is based on the Nvidia Shield TV operating system which itself is based upon Android 8.1. It can basically be used to browse the web, play mobile games and in theory do everything you can with a mobile phone except for making calls.

That being said, Nintendo will most certainly not help you in any way if some damage was to befall on the Switch thanks to this Android port. Apart from that, your Switch should also run the Hekate bootloaderwhich will not be possible on consoles purchased after June 2018.

Even if you do manage to get the Android port working on your device, you will be plagued by issues such as poor battery life and a lack of auto-rotation, miscommunication with the Joy-Cons and some patchy Wi-Fi problems. In short, port this Android-like OS to your Switch at your own risk.

