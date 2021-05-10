Monday, May 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Nintendo Switch announces Game Builder Garage that will let children make their own games

Game Builder Garage lets up to 8 players play the game together and allows users to invite their friends through code and build the game with them.


FP TrendingMay 10, 2021 18:14:55 IST

From 11 June, kids will learn how to make their own games for Switch, thanks to Nintendo's Game Builder Garage. The subscription fee to access the service is $29.99 and the tool is available in select countries. Nintendo has released a teaser, an educational tool for the Game Builder Garage. The gaming company made the announcement of the launch through their official Twitter handle on 6 May. The tool has been described as a game design and visual programming tool which has step-by-step lessons created by minds at Nintendo.

Game Builder Garage. Image: Nintendo

Game Builder Garage. Image: Nintendo

Using the help of shapes and objects, kids can design games in Nintendo Switch. There are several features in the Game Builder Garage that can be used to create games, the first one being adding player controls. The stick can be assigned to deliver a function, the same way as the buttons on the player remote can be assigned to perform different functions. The Game Builder Garage also has the option to put effects in the game that the kid has designed.

Game Builder Garage lets up to 8 players play the game together. Kids can invite their friends through code and build the game with them. The languages supported by the game are Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and Chinese.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021