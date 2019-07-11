Thursday, July 11, 2019Back to
Nintendo share prices rise by 4 percent after Switch Lite announcement

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper and smaller alternative to the Switch priced at $199.

ReutersJul 11, 2019 15:07:18 IST

Shares in Japan’s Nintendo Co rose more than 4 percent on Thursday after the company said it would soon launch Nintendo Switch Lite, a cheaper, handheld version of its hugely popular Switch games.

Banners of Nintendo's new game console Switch are pictured at its experience venue in Tokyo, Japan. Image: Reuters.

The Kyoto-based company said the new device would launch on 20 Sept at a suggested retail price of 19,980 yen, or $199.99, compared with $299 for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo shares had risen on media reports earlier this year of a low-cost version of the Switch console, only to be battered after management appeared to dampen such speculation over the past few months.

In mid-morning trade, Nintendo’s shares were up 3.6 percent, while the benchmark Nikkei average was flat.

“A lower-priced version should stimulate demand,” Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note to clients.

He said the new device directly targets the 75 million owners of Nintendo’s 3DS hand-held device, and that “this lower-priced version should add fuel to fire as this price-point directly targets those” owners.

