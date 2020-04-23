FP Trending

The roll-out of the free and final major update for Super Mario Maker 2 started this Wednesday. The announcement was made by game-maker Nintendo, which said that the update will add a new ‘World Maker’ mode.

Multiple courses created by users can be tied together on a path on a world map, from a starting point to the end of the castle in the World Maker mode.

Super Mario Maker 2 has been updated to Version 3.0.0 and the look of the world map has also been customised.

“Up to eight worlds containing a total of up to 40 courses can be combined, creating a mini Super Mario game that can be shared with others,” Nintendo said.

The update also includes several new enemies including the ‘Koopalings’.

Players will also see additional power-ups, such as a mushroom that transforms Mario and friends into their avatars from Super Mario Bros 2, the frog suit from Super Mario Bros 3, and the power balloon from Super Mario World.

“The new #SuperMarioMaker2 World Maker update is available now! Create your Super World, enjoy new course parts, and even add the 7 elite members of Bowser’s army! Once you’re ready, you can share your new creation in Course World!” Nintendo said in a tweet.

