Thursday, April 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Nintendo rolls out final update for Super Mario Maker 2, adds world building mode

'Up to eight worlds containing a total of up to 40 courses can be combined, creating a mini Super Mario game'


FP TrendingApr 23, 2020 03:01:18 IST

The roll-out of the free and final major update for Super Mario Maker 2 started this Wednesday. The announcement was made by game-maker Nintendo, which said that the update will add a new ‘World Maker’ mode.

Multiple courses created by users can be tied together on a path on a world map, from a starting point to the end of the castle in the World Maker mode.

Super Mario Maker 2 has been updated to Version 3.0.0 and the look of the world map has also been customised.

Nintendo rolls out final update for Super Mario Maker 2, adds world building mode

The final update for Super Mario Maker 2 adds some significant new features. Image: Nintendo

“Up to eight worlds containing a total of up to 40 courses can be combined, creating a mini Super Mario game that can be shared with others,” Nintendo said.

The update also includes several new enemies including the ‘Koopalings’.

Players will also see additional power-ups, such as a mushroom that transforms Mario and friends into their avatars from Super Mario Bros 2, the frog suit from Super Mario Bros 3, and the power balloon from Super Mario World.

“The new #SuperMarioMaker2 World Maker update is available now! Create your Super World, enjoy new course parts, and even add the 7 elite members of Bowser’s army! Once you’re ready, you can share your new creation in Course World!” Nintendo said in a tweet.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SportsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Olympic gold medallist Jan Frodeno completes Ironman at home, raises over $200,000 for charity

Apr 11, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Olympic gold medallist Jan Frodeno completes Ironman at home, raises over $200,000 for charity

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020