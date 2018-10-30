Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Reuters 30 October, 2018 13:18 IST

Nintendo reports 30 percent rise in profits in Q2 as Switch sales drive earnings

Nintendo has reportedly sold 5.07 million of its Switch consoles over April-September 2018.

Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, albeit missing analyst estimates, as sales of Switch hardware and games drive its earnings recovery.

Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch.

July-September profit reached 30.9 billion yen ($274.11 million), the Kyoto-based gaming company said. That compared with a 36.6 billion yen average of seven analyst estimates, Refinitiv data showed.

Nintendo sold 5.07 million of its Switch consoles over April-September. It maintained its sales forecast for the year ending March at 20 million consoles.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

also see

Fortnite

Fortnite receives $1.25 billion in funding from investors including KKR and Co inc

Oct 27, 2018

SportsTracker

Youth Olympic Games 2018: Recurve archers Akash Malik, Himani Kumari advance to pre-quarter-finals

Oct 15, 2018

SportsTracker

Shooter Manu Bhaker says her record qualifying score of 593 in Asian Games served as huge morale-booster

Oct 21, 2018

SportsTracker

Wrestling World Championship: Bajrang Punia one bout away from first gold medal after tense semi-final win

Oct 21, 2018

battle royale game

Xiaomi announces Survival Game, its battle royale game influenced by Fortnite

Oct 25, 2018

Microsoft

Growing Xbox, Surface and Cloud portfolios earn Microsoft $29.1 bn in revenue

Oct 25, 2018

science

Dwarf Galaxy

Dwarf galaxy called Small Magellanic Cloud close to Milky Way is slowly dying

Oct 30, 2018

NewsTracker

#MeToo in India: IISc researcher Giridhar Madras sent on 'compulsory retirement' following sexual harassment charges

Oct 30, 2018

AstroSat

AstroSat data from 'Butterfly Nebulae' enables new discoveries about dying stars

Oct 30, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018