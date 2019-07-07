tech2 News Staff

Cloud-based gaming is shaping up to be the future of next-gen consoles and platforms with the likes of Google, Sony, and PlayStation all announcing cloud gaming services for their platform. However, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has said that Nintendo won't be looking to jump ship that easily.

At an annual meet for shareholders, Miyamoto, as per a report by GamesIndustry said: " I think that cloud gaming will become more widespread in the future, but I have no doubt that there will continue to be games that are fun because they are running locally and not on the cloud."

Nintendo has for quite some time focused its attention on local multi-player games and complete offline single-player games. However, that does not mean that Nintendo will not be utilising the full-scale of advantages that the cloud can bring.

“If these changes increase the worldwide gaming population, that will just give us more opportunities with our integrated hardware and software development approach to reach people worldwide with the unique entertainment that Nintendo can provide,” he said as per the report.

At the investor meet, Nintendo was also questioned as to when a new Switch console could be coming to the market. "It would spoil the surprise for consumers and is against the interests of our shareholders, so we are withholding any discussion,” said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa which indicates that a new Switch is definitely on the cards here.

