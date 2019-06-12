Wednesday, June 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Nintendo loses $1 billion in market value because of Animal Crossing launch delay

The Japanese video game company also didn’t announce any new version of the Switch gaming console.

tech2 News StaffJun 12, 2019 16:26:53 IST

At E3 2019, Nintendo livestreamed its Nintendo Direct event on its YouTube channel like every time to bring all the updates that the company is working on. Although there were several new games announced, fans were expecting the release of Animal Crossing: Next Horizons sooner and a new version of the Switch portable gaming console.

Nintendo loses <img class=

Banners of Nintendo's new game console Switch are pictured at its experience venue in Tokyo, Japan. Image: Reuters.

Not only were the fans disappointed, it took a toll on the company’s stocks as well. According to a report by Financial Times, shares have plummeted by 3.5 percent and took away $1 billion from its market value. This was the biggest drop since April.

In its Nintendo Direct presentation, the company announced that Animal Crossing: Next Horizons has been delayed to 20 March, 2020 for launch on the Switch. Earlier, it was supposed to be released this year.

The Nintendo Switch was launched back in 2017 and since then, there hasn’t been a new version yet. There were reports about Nintendo developing a low-cost or mini version of the Switch, after its tie-up with Tencent in China. Few months back, the same reason was good enough to boost the company's share prices. Although the company already said that it wasn’t going to announce any new device yet, analysts believe this was also a factor behind the recent drop in stock value.

Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has sold almost 35 million units worldwide.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Cricket 19

Cricket 19 – The Official Game of the Ashes now available on PS4 and Xbox One

May 29, 2019
Cricket 19 – The Official Game of the Ashes now available on PS4 and Xbox One
E3 2019: George R.R. Martin's next project is a FromSoftware game named Elden Ring

Elden Ring

E3 2019: George R.R. Martin's next project is a FromSoftware game named Elden Ring

Jun 08, 2019

science

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019