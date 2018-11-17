Saturday, November 17, 2018 Back to
New PUBG Mobile AWM challenge winners to get cool in-game merchandise

Tencent Games is now offering some cool merchandise part of the new in-game PUBG Mobile Challenges.

tech2 News Staff Nov 17, 2018 17:09 PM IST

PUBG Mobile is fast becoming a massive sensation in the Indian market which was showcased by the recently concluded PUBG Mobile Campus Championship in the country. Now it seems that to increase the popularity of the game, even more,  Tencent Games is now offering some cool merchandise part of the new in-game PUBG Mobile Challenges.

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 brings a ton of improvements including an improved night mode and new weapons. Image: PUBG Mobile

So how does one qualify for this challenge? At first, the player must start a classic match on either of the maps, Erangel, Miramar or Sanhok. They can choose either of the three modes which are solo, duo or squad.

They must keep an eye out for airdrops and pick up the AWM sniper rifle which will likely be present in at least one of them. After that, the player has to survive at least the last two players or teams are alive. When the player has obtained the Chicken Dinner they have to take a screenshot with the AWM rifle out. This screenshot must then be posted to Twitter with the hashtags, #pubgmobileawm and #pubgmobilechallenge.

Duration of the challenge happens to be till 22 November and interested participants will have to tweet the screenshot before then. All those who post will get merchandise such as PUBG level 3 helmet with dog tags and a crossed AKM and an AWM.

