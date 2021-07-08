Thursday, July 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

New Nintendo Switch OLED gaming console with an adjustable stand announced

The new Switch console's battery life is claimed to be 4.5 to nine hours, similar to the base Switch model, despite the upgraded display.


FP TrendingJul 08, 2021 14:46:54 IST

Nintendo has today unveiled a new Switch console called Nintendo Switch (OLED model). The gaming giant's updated OLED model will be launched on 8 October along with the highly anticipated Metroid Dread. It will replace the Nintendo Switch’s 6-inch 720p LCD panel with a 7-inch OLED screen. The individual pixels on an OLED screen produce their light, offering better viewing angles, higher brightness levels, and deeper blacks while playing outside in direct sunlight.

Nintendi Switch OLED. Image: Nintendo

Nintendi Switch OLED. Image: Nintendo

The new Switch console is listed at $350 (Rs 26,128 approx), $50 (Rs 3,732) more than the standard Switch. It will have 64 GB of internal storage and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. It comes with white Joy-Cons and a white dock in the traditional red and blue.

The new Switch console's battery life is claimed to be 4.5 to nine hours, similar to the base Switch model, despite the upgraded display. However, Switch’s Joy-Con controllers are borked which has been surrounded by more than one lawsuit. Nintendo will not change the Joy-Con controller configuration or functionality with the new OLED model.

The latest model has an adjustable stand for the tabletop mode that allows users to play Switch games with friends anywhere, anytime. A built-in ethernet port will allow the players of online Switch games to play smoothly. The new update will allow the Ethernet connectivity to cut down lag-time between players competing in multiplayer titles.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nintendo Switch: Here's all you need to know about Nintendo's latest console

Jan 13, 2017
Nintendo Switch: Here's all you need to know about Nintendo's latest console
Two new versions of the Nintendo Switch will arrive later this year: Report

Nintendo Switch

Two new versions of the Nintendo Switch will arrive later this year: Report

Mar 25, 2019
Nintendo Switch will get a new accessory and colour scheme in June, the dock will go on sale in May

Nintendo Switch will get a new accessory and colour scheme in June, the dock will go on sale in May

Apr 14, 2017
Nintendo Switch goes on sale on 3 March at $299 in Japan

Nintendo Switch goes on sale on 3 March at $299 in Japan

Mar 03, 2017
Nintendo Switch: Another feather in the company’s cap of gaming innovation?

Nintendo Switch: Another feather in the company’s cap of gaming innovation?

Mar 04, 2017
Nintendo has sold 37.74 million Switch gaming consoles; China launch going slow

Nintendo

Nintendo has sold 37.74 million Switch gaming consoles; China launch going slow

Apr 25, 2019

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021