FP Trending

Nintendo has today unveiled a new Switch console called Nintendo Switch (OLED model). The gaming giant's updated OLED model will be launched on 8 October along with the highly anticipated Metroid Dread. It will replace the Nintendo Switch’s 6-inch 720p LCD panel with a 7-inch OLED screen. The individual pixels on an OLED screen produce their light, offering better viewing angles, higher brightness levels, and deeper blacks while playing outside in direct sunlight.

The new Switch console is listed at $350 (Rs 26,128 approx), $50 (Rs 3,732) more than the standard Switch. It will have 64 GB of internal storage and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. It comes with white Joy-Cons and a white dock in the traditional red and blue.

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

The new Switch console's battery life is claimed to be 4.5 to nine hours, similar to the base Switch model, despite the upgraded display. However, Switch’s Joy-Con controllers are borked which has been surrounded by more than one lawsuit. Nintendo will not change the Joy-Con controller configuration or functionality with the new OLED model.

The latest model has an adjustable stand for the tabletop mode that allows users to play Switch games with friends anywhere, anytime. A built-in ethernet port will allow the players of online Switch games to play smoothly. The new update will allow the Ethernet connectivity to cut down lag-time between players competing in multiplayer titles.