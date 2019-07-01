tech2 News Staff

The Witcher, a popular action RPG video game series that has something of a cult following is expected to arrive as a television show later this year, and Netflix has just revealed what is our first look at the main characters of the TV show.

The game's lead character — Geralt of Rivia, also referred to as Thronebreaker, is being played by Henry Cavill (yeah, the same guy who plays Superman), who dons Geralt's black attire and a single sword(?). And yes, we're scratching our heads at that one.

The poster's not all. Netflix has also revealed stills of other characters in the series — Yennefer played by Anya Cholatra and Ciri played by Freya Allan.

In addition to the character posters, Netflix also revealed the official title treatment and tagline — The worst monsters are the ones we create.

However, there's one thing to note. Those who've played any of the games will notice that Cavill in the poster is seen carrying one sword rather than two (typically he carries a steel sword to kill men and a silver one for monsters).

While we'll only find out why once the show launches, Netflix has already revealed that the series will be an adaptation of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and not the game. The executive producer and showrunner of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, also happens to be one of the producers behind Netflix's Daredevil series.

Netflix will announce more information about The Witcher during the San Diego Comic Con which kicks off on 19 July.

There is still no official release date for The Witcher yet, but the show is expected to air sometime towards the end of 2019.