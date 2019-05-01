tech2 News Staff

Mortal Kombat 11 has been out for quite some time and recently it received a big patch. Currently, the patch is live on the PC and PlayStation PS4. The Nintendo Switch and Xbox One patches arrive soon.

MK11 developer NetherRealm Studios posted the patch that takes care of general gameplay issues such as exploits, online matchmaking tweaks, AI and rewards adjustments, and crashes. Several changes have been made to the Towers of Time mode including addressing the difficulty level of the AI, increased rewards across several places and many more adjustments for balance. The full patch details are given below.

General gameplay adjustments

Fixed an exploit that allowed for more than one variation of a character to be set as default, which could then result in an online desync when trying to select that character

Fixed a rare issue that occurred if the user lost internet connectivity while customizing their character, which would sometimes result in that variation being saved with some items being locked

Fixed a rare issue that was affecting some user progression after using Kenshi’s blindfold in the Krypt to fully drain their Soul Fragments

Move list and frame data corrections

Integrated launch day gameplay server-side data

Adjustments to online match-making

Adjustments to AI

Fixed a source of online desyncs

Fixed a rare crash involving trying to use quick moves list in story mode

Fixed a rare crash in the Totem Pole tower in The Gauntlet

Fixed a crash related to pausing and unpausing the game

Fixed an issue where accepting an invite while in Local Character Select could cause a crash

Fixed an issue where deactivating Frost’s DLC after finishing chapter 4 would lock the character

Fixed an issue where the game could hang when using OBS with G-Sync or FreeSync

Corrected some incorrect instruction text in tutorial mode

Kitana’s Fans will no longer sometimes remain invisible if she is interrupted out of Edenian Fade with specific timing

Hotfix server data will no longer sometimes become invalid when the game is booted up while offline

Fixed a rare crash involving using a consumable near a chest in The Krypt

Increased rewards for breakables in The Krypt

Adjusted rewards from AI Battle mode

Increased Koin rewards for winning Ranked Matches

Mouse and Keyboard fixes

Fixed several issues with FXAA

Small localisation updates

Towers of Time adjustments

Adjusted AI difficulty curve

Further opponent health reductions in higher level Towers

Performing a Fatal Blow while standing in an active modifier will no longer sometimes cause unexpected behavior or a crash

Ice based modifiers will no longer attempt to freeze players during invalid states

Adjusted and removed modifiers from many Daily Towers

Increased Koin Rewards for kompleting Towers and Tower Platforms

Increased Dragon Challenge Koin rewards

Increased post fight Koin rewards

Increased amount of Hearts earned from Fatalities, Brutalities, and Mercies

Lowered modifier damage for many modifiers

Adjusted the lifespan of several modifiers

Dramatically increased cooldowns on Tag Assist modifiers

Fixed a missing Reduced Damage modifier in The Gauntlet

Several Gift/Curse Modifiers are now considered projectiles allowing them to interact with moves that affect projectiles as intended

Adjusted Gauntlet difficulty and progression requirements

Disabled Konsumables now work with all intended modifiers

Improved targeting for several Konsumables

Sektor Hunter Killer Protocol Modifier is now disabled by the Rocket Disabler Konsumable

Corrected some multipliers on Augments for some characters which were inconsistent with others

Fixed incorrect Armor interactions with some Modifiers

Decreased Konsumable cooldowns for players

The studio is also giving away free in-game currency and other items in a Community Gift as a thank you gesture that includes 500,000 Koins, 1,000 Souls, 1,000 Time Crystals and 500 Hearts. In order to claim the free gift, players will need to log in to claim it before 6 May at 6.30 pm IST. The Community Gift will be available on all the platforms.

