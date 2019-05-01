Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 patch brings adjustments to gameplay and Towers of Time mode

The patch is live for PC and PlayStation 4 and it will soon arrive on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 18:20:55 IST

Mortal Kombat 11 has been out for quite some time and recently it received a big patch. Currently, the patch is live on the PC and PlayStation PS4. The Nintendo Switch and Xbox One patches arrive soon.

Mortal Kombat 11 patch brings adjustments to gameplay and Towers of Time mode

Scorpion from Mortal Kombat 11.

MK11 developer NetherRealm Studios posted the patch that takes care of general gameplay issues such as exploits, online matchmaking tweaks, AI and rewards adjustments, and crashes. Several changes have been made to the Towers of Time mode including addressing the difficulty level of the AI, increased rewards across several places and many more adjustments for balance. The full patch details are given below.

General gameplay adjustments

  • Fixed an exploit that allowed for more than one variation of a character to be set as default, which could then result in an online desync when trying to select that character
  • Fixed a rare issue that occurred if the user lost internet connectivity while customizing their character, which would sometimes result in that variation being saved with some items being locked
  • Fixed a rare issue that was affecting some user progression after using Kenshi’s blindfold in the Krypt to fully drain their Soul Fragments
  • Move list and frame data corrections
  • Integrated launch day gameplay server-side data
  • Adjustments to online match-making
  • Adjustments to AI
  • Fixed a source of online desyncs
  • Fixed a rare crash involving trying to use quick moves list in story mode
  • Fixed a rare crash in the Totem Pole tower in The Gauntlet
  • Fixed a crash related to pausing and unpausing the game
  • Fixed an issue where accepting an invite while in Local Character Select could cause a crash
  • Fixed an issue where deactivating Frost’s DLC after finishing chapter 4 would lock the character
  • Fixed an issue where the game could hang when using OBS with G-Sync or FreeSync
  • Corrected some incorrect instruction text in tutorial mode
  • Kitana’s Fans will no longer sometimes remain invisible if she is interrupted out of Edenian Fade with specific timing
  • Hotfix server data will no longer sometimes become invalid when the game is booted up while offline
  • Fixed a rare crash involving using a consumable near a chest in The Krypt
  • Increased rewards for breakables in The Krypt
  • Adjusted rewards from AI Battle mode
  • Increased Koin rewards for winning Ranked Matches
  • Mouse and Keyboard fixes
  • Fixed several issues with FXAA
  • Small localisation updates

Towers of Time adjustments

  • Adjusted AI difficulty curve
  • Further opponent health reductions in higher level Towers
  • Performing a Fatal Blow while standing in an active modifier will no longer sometimes cause unexpected behavior or a crash
  • Ice based modifiers will no longer attempt to freeze players during invalid states
  • Adjusted and removed modifiers from many Daily Towers
  • Increased Koin Rewards for kompleting Towers and Tower Platforms
  • Increased Dragon Challenge Koin rewards
  • Increased post fight Koin rewards
  • Increased amount of Hearts earned from Fatalities, Brutalities, and Mercies
  • Lowered modifier damage for many modifiers
  • Adjusted the lifespan of several modifiers
  • Dramatically increased cooldowns on Tag Assist modifiers
  • Fixed a missing Reduced Damage modifier in The Gauntlet
  • Several Gift/Curse Modifiers are now considered projectiles allowing them to interact with moves that affect projectiles as intended
  • Adjusted Gauntlet difficulty and progression requirements
  • Disabled Konsumables now work with all intended modifiers
  • Improved targeting for several Konsumables
  • Sektor Hunter Killer Protocol Modifier is now disabled by the Rocket Disabler Konsumable
  • Corrected some multipliers on Augments for some characters which were inconsistent with others
  • Fixed incorrect Armor interactions with some Modifiers
  • Decreased Konsumable cooldowns for players

The studio is also giving away free in-game currency and other items in a Community Gift as a thank you gesture that includes 500,000 Koins, 1,000 Souls, 1,000 Time Crystals and 500 Hearts. In order to claim the free gift, players will need to log in to claim it before 6 May at 6.30 pm IST. The Community Gift will be available on all the platforms.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Injustice: Gods Among Us gets launch trailer

Apr 13, 2013
Injustice: Gods Among Us gets launch trailer
Injustice: Gods Among Us launch to kick off with tournament

Injustice: Gods Among Us launch to kick off with tournament

Apr 17, 2013
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe Confirmed

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe Confirmed

Apr 18, 2008
Batman: Arkham Origins coming to mobile as free-to-play brawler

Batman: Arkham Origins coming to mobile as free-to-play brawler

Oct 14, 2013
Mortal Kombat Komplete edition announced

Mortal Kombat Komplete edition announced

Jan 10, 2012
E3 2010: Mortal Kombat Emerges From The Dead

E3 2010: Mortal Kombat Emerges From The Dead

Jun 13, 2010

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019