Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath to launch on 26 May; expansion to include new characters

Mortal Kombat 11 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.


FP TrendingMay 07, 2020 17:14:32 IST

The world of Mortal Kombat is all geared up for an expansion with the introduction of Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath. It will offer new story content and playable characters, among other features.

PlayStation announced that Aftermath will be launched on 26 May on its blog and, that the story will pick up from where Mortal Kombat 11 ends.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath to launch on 26 May; expansion to include new characters

Image: PayStation

The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

“We’re very excited about what we’ve got coming up,” reported Star Daily quoting Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Ed Boon.

Fire God Liu Kang will be the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm in Aftermath. The new characters added to the game are Fujin, Sheeva and Robocop.

Fujin is the god of wind who performs the role of protector of Earthrealm alongside his brother Raiden. Sheeva is the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race. On the other hand, Robocop is a highly advanced cybernetic police officer. He features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who played the popular character in both the original RoboCop (1987) and RoboCop 2 (1990).

"In conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath release, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will have access to a free content update featuring new Stages, including the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas," said Warner Bros.

