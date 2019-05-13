Monday, May 13, 2019Back to
Monster Hunter World goes free to play on the PS4 until 20 May before DLC release

The Monster Hunter World Trial Version will let you play the game up to a certain point.

tech2 News StaffMay 13, 2019 21:04:17 IST

Released back in January 2018, Monster Hunter World is available for PS4 gamers for free on Sony’s online store. The trial version of the game can be played until 20 May.

Monster Hunter World.

Monster Hunter World was Capcom’s best selling title until now, hitting 2 million sold units globally. PS4 gamers who missed out on playing the game can do so right in time before the Iceborne DLC comes out. Apart from the PS4, the action RPG is also available on PC and Xbox One.

Monster Hunter World trial

The trial version of the game gives players limited access to the game. Two out of the five locations can be explored by players including Wildspire Waste and the Ancient Forest. Players will have access to all the other features of the game including the creation and customisation of characters. They can also play online with players who own the full game. Essentially, the only limitation of the trial version is the locations. Those who find the game interesting after playing the trial version can buy the full game and the progress will be carried over.

Capcom recently revealed the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC that’s coming out on 6 September. It’s a smart move to get new players to experience the game and make them choose whether they want to get the full experience right in time before the DLC arrives.

