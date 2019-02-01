Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
Modern Combat Blackout announced for the Nintendo Switch for $19.99

The title is based on Modern Combat 5 which has already been downloaded more 100 million times.

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 14:21:24 IST

First Person Shooter title Modern Combat has been quite a popular gaming series available on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and mobile devices. Now Gameloft, the developer of the Modern Combat series, has announced that Modern Combat Blackout will also be available for the Nintendo Switch platform

Modern Combat 5.

Modern Combat 5.

The title is based on Modern Combat 5 which has already been downloaded more 100 million times on the Google Play Store. With its introduction to Switch, the Modern Combat series has now truly spread across all of the major gaming platforms today.

There are some new features that are coming to the platform which include, choosing your favourite class. These can be customised depending on the type 0f game you are playing, ie single or multiplayer. Classes include Assault, Heavy, Recon, Sniper, Support, Bounty Hunter, Sapper, X1-Morph or Kommander.

For multiplayer you have the options of a team battle and Free-For-All match online. For single player, you can play the Spec-Ops missions which will let you travel from Tokyo to Venice for missions.

“The Modern Combat franchise is the benchmark for FPS games on mobile since the first instalment was released in 2009,” says Carlos Zarate Game Manager for Modern Combat Blackout at Gameloft. “We’re thrilled to bring our successful Modern Combat franchise to Nintendo Switch players and have them discover a robust single and multiplayer experience.”

The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks for a price of $19.99, exclusively on the Nintendo eShop.

