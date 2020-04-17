Priya Singh

Minecraft lovers have a reason to rejoice. The famous game can now be downloaded and played on Windows 10 PC. Minecraft is using NVIDIA RTX (ray tracing) Beta and DLSS 2.0 technologies.

“Minecraft with RTX on Windows 10 is now available to download and play! Minecraft with RTX brings fully path-traced rendering, physically-based materials, and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 to Minecraft, delivering bleeding-edge visual fidelity and realism that can be experienced on all GeForce RTX GPUs,” NVIDIA said.

(Also read: Gameloft turns 20: Launches free Android app called Gameloft Classics that offers 30 of its most iconic games)

The company said that it has worked with Minecrafters to create six “stunning creator worlds” that can be downloaded for free from the in-game Minecraft Marketplace.

Here's how to download and play Minecraft with RTX Beta

According to NVIDIA, Microsoft and Mojang are operating Minecraft with RTX Beta via the Xbox Insider programme. To download the game, make sure your Windows 10 system meets the minimum requirements:

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, or better

CPU: Intel Core i5, or equivalent, or better

RAM: 8GB, or more

Storage: 2GB (Game, plus all worlds and resource packs)

Operating System: Windows 10 x64

Download and install the latest Windows 10 updates, followed by Minecraft with RTX Game Ready Driver, NVIDIA said.

There are a few more things that users must keep in mind before they start to play Minecraft Bedrock on Windows 10.

Any world that gamers open while participating in the Minecraft with RTX Beta will not be available in other Minecraft for Windows 10 betas on the Insider program. It will also not open in the full version that will be launched at a later date.

Players are recommended to make copies and backups of all the worlds that they wish to play in the RTX Beta. This will help them restore it at a later date in other versions of Minecraft.

NVIDIA has asked gamers to play Minecraft in fullscreen mode at 1920 x 1080 with ray tracing chunk distance set to 8.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.