Classic Minecraft is now available to play for free thanks to Mojang, the creator which is celebrating ten years of the popular game.

According to GamesRadar, the 2009 Classic Minecraft is available for free in creative mode in your browser and you can also invite up to nine friends to join you by simply sending them a link.

In this classic version, there are only 32 different types of blocks, but there are no enemies. However, there is no way to save what you have built in the browser mode.

Though the game officially released at the end of 2011, it first became available publicly way back in 2009 and went through a series of alpha and beta versions that built the foundation of what the game is today. Minecraft Classic is something of a snapshot of those early days, and now, it’s much more widely available.

