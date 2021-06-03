Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Minecraft in collaboration with Cartoon Network launches DLC pack for Ben 10 with Story and Free Roam mode

In the Story Mode, gamers will be helping the three main characters of the show — Ben, Gwen, and Grandpa Max — in finding the Omnitrix’s lost DNA.


FP TrendingJun 03, 2021 12:47:21 IST

Video game series Minecraft has announced that it will launch the Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 1 on Tuesday, 8 June. In addition to this, Minecraft has joined hands with Cartoon Network to release a DLC pack for Ben 10. The Minecraft Ben 10 DLC pack has now been released. It comes in two modes: Story and Free Roam Mode.

Ben10-minecraft-1280

Players also have an offer where they can claim a custom Ben 10 t-shirt through the Character Creator item. Image: Minecraft

In the Story Mode, gamers will be helping the three main characters of the show — Ben, Gwen, and Grandpa Max — in finding the Omnitrix’s lost DNA. They will be fighting villains like Vilgax, Zombozo, and Kevin 11 by playing as the alien characters of Ben.

In the Free Roam Mode, players will be able to access all the alien characters right away. Players also have an offer where they can claim a custom Ben 10 t-shirt through the Character Creator item.

On the other hand, the Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 1 will have axolotl, goat, glow squid and glow ink. Along with this, gamers will also be able to access amethyst, dripleaf, and copper block in the Creative mode.

Gamers can see far into the distance using Spyglass which can be crafted by them using certain items. In Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 1, players will also find lightning rods. These rods when struck by lightning emit a redstone signal.

The Bedrock Edition will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10. The Java Edition will be on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft buys Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 billion

Sep 16, 2014
Microsoft buys Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 billion
'Minecraft' acquisition for $2.5 billion could boost Microsoft's mobile reach

'Minecraft' acquisition for $2.5 billion could boost Microsoft's mobile reach

Sep 17, 2014
Minecraft is now playable on your web browser in celebration of its 10 anniversary

Minecraft

Minecraft is now playable on your web browser in celebration of its 10 anniversary

May 10, 2019
Calling all teachers! Minecraft: Education Edition enters early access

Calling all teachers! Minecraft: Education Edition enters early access

Jun 10, 2016
Microsoft brings Minecraft Earth in early access to India on Android and iOS

Minecraft Earth

Microsoft brings Minecraft Earth in early access to India on Android and iOS

Nov 23, 2019
Minecraft Earth opens up its beta service for supported Android devices

Minecraft Earth

Minecraft Earth opens up its beta service for supported Android devices

Aug 24, 2019

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021