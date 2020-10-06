FP Trending

Mojang Studios has announced that full cross-play support for Minecraft Dungeons will be introduced in November. Players across all the game’s available platforms, be it on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch will be able to engage in cross-platform games and missions. The cross-play function was announced at the recently held Minecraft event Minecon Live. The developers said that the feature will be added through a free update, although an official release date remains to be announced.

Unite. Fight. Survive… Together! Cross-play is coming to @dungeonsgame in November, next month! Gather all your heroic friends and prepare to play together on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One! ↣ https://t.co/CPC2Hy82Fe ↢ pic.twitter.com/4y6GojQyOC — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020

The official Twitter announcement asks players to “Unite. Fight. Survive… Together!” Players with past packs of Minecraft Dungeons can also avail the function. Also, it will be available for the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) packs. The live event also saw the announcement of a new DLC called Howling Peaks, which is set to arrive sometime in December. The exact date for the Howling Peaks DLC has not been announced. It will be the third additional content for the Minecraft spinoff game. This DLC pack will offer a new difficulty system with 20 new difficulty modes being added through the Apocalypse Plus system, reported NME.com. Here is a sneak peek of Howling Peaks DLC shared by the official Twitter handle.

Hello there hero, adventure calls once again! Dangerous mobs, new gear, and the power of the wind itself, all await you atop perilous peaks! Howling Peaks DLC arrives in December – it's nearly time to trek to the top! ↣ https://t.co/CPC2Hy82Fe ↢ pic.twitter.com/sAcpaWRe0x — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020

The upcoming DLC is going to be set on a mountain range, as players try to scale it in order to defeat the powerful Tempest Golem. There will be new items and new missions that players need to win along with defeating new enemies on the path. Minecraft is also getting more DLC packs next year, according to the company. The developers posted an early-stage teaser clip to inform fans that new content is coming. The tweet said, “Hostile jungles and forever-winter lands have been just a taste of what's to come!”

Hostile jungles and forever-winter lands have been just a taste of what's to come! Here's a sneak-peek of some of the amazing content we're bringing to Dungeons next year – don't worry if it doesn't look sparkly and perfect just yet, we've still got work to do. pic.twitter.com/RLgCzBESGp — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020



The new visuals are set on lava-filled and underwater locations.