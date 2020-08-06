Thursday, August 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Microsoft's game streaming tech, Project xCloud, to be launched on 15 September

Using the Porject xCloud gamers will be able to play over 100 games on their Android phones and tablets vis the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.


FP TrendingAug 06, 2020 16:11:29 IST

Microsoft's cloud game streaming technology, called the Project xCloud, has got a release date. For members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this feature will be available from 15 September. For now, this is an Android-exclusive launch.

As per a Microsoft announcement, gamers will be able to play over 100 games on their Android phones and tablets from the cloud through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The subscription package brings Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for PC as well as console under one roof.

The recently announced Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G will also come with support for Microsoft's Project xCloud.

Microsofts game streaming tech, Project xCloud, to be launched on 15 September

Project xCloud

First announced at a yearly event for Xbox last year, the cloud game streaming project will come bundled with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the cost $14.99 every month.

Although not all 100 games have been named right now, Microsoft has shared the top 36 games users will be able to enjoy via the cloud streaming service. Games including Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, Ark: Survival Evolved, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and The Bard’s Tale Trilogy will be available.

According to a FAQ page of the company, most titles in the Xbox Game Pass library will be available to play on your mobile device directly from the cloud. Check out the game library for the rest of the titles.

The initial launch of 15 September is however not a global launch. The feature will be available in 22 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, the UK and the US, from next month.

The rollout for xCloud is scheduled to start with the beta version. Users with iPhones and iPads might need to wait for a while.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft launches Family Safety app with parental controls for both Android and iOS users

Jul 30, 2020
Microsoft launches Family Safety app with parental controls for both Android and iOS users
Psychonauts 2 release gets pushed again, Xbox says game will now release in 2021

NewsTracker

Psychonauts 2 release gets pushed again, Xbox says game will now release in 2021

Jul 25, 2020
Far Cry 6 will support 4K on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, confirms Ubisoft

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 will support 4K on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, confirms Ubisoft

Jul 28, 2020
ASUS announces world’s first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor that comes with 120 Hz refresh rate

Asus HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor

ASUS announces world’s first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor that comes with 120 Hz refresh rate

Aug 06, 2020
Microsoft Surface Duo video leaked, reveals features, integration with other devices, software

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo video leaked, reveals features, integration with other devices, software

Jul 29, 2020
Google launches AirDrop-like Nearby Share feature for Android phones for instant sharing of files

Nearby Share

Google launches AirDrop-like Nearby Share feature for Android phones for instant sharing of files

Aug 05, 2020

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020